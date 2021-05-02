Driving instructors, teachers question bill that would allow parents to teach their teenagers to drive

Iowa teenagers could learn how to drive from their parents, without any certified instruction, if Gov. Kim Reynolds approves legislation that is en route to her desk.

The proposal would eliminate the requirement that teenagers who are learning to drive receive instruction from a certified teacher, either in the classroom or behind the wheel. That would allow parents to be solely responsible for teaching their teenagers how to drive.

The would-be drivers still would have to pass a driver’s test overseen by an instructor in order to obtain a driver’s license.

The proposal is being touted by supporters as parental choice. But across the state, driver’s education teachers and driving instructors are suggesting Reynolds should pump the brakes on the bill. They say the proposal is dangerous and will put ill-equipped, young drivers on Iowa’s roads.

You don’t know what you don’t know. That’s the biggest concern Miss Freeman, a teacher in the Mason City School District and an instructor with Streetsmart Drivers Education, said about the proposed legislation.

“My concern is that we have parents who do a really great job,” Freeman said. “However, laws change, and the last time they’ve had driver’s ed is when they were 16.”