Drees takes over as president of CUSB Bank; Thompson stays as CEO

CUSB Bank Board of Directors has named Michael Drees president of CUSB Bank.

J. Scott Thomson, who served as president for 16 years, will serve as CEO and chairman of the board.

A 14-year CUSB Bank employee, Michael Drees comes into the president’s role with over 20 years of banking experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Northern Iowa and is an Army veteran. Over his years in banking he has served as a teller, in customer service, lending, and most recently, head of compliance and risk management.

His family includes his wife, Amy, and their children Carter, Lucy, Emma, and Reagan.

Bank staff recently held an inauguration ceremony to commemorate Thomson’s 16 years as president and to “swear in” the new CUSB president. The ceremony included a Scottish bagpiper, lobby parade, balcony speeches, taking an oath, and releasing balloons to commemorate the change in guard.