Downtown Hyatt Place hotel project gets manager

Hyatt issued a press release on Wednesday announcing its new 116-room Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Mason City. The press release says Main Street Community Capital (MSCCap), a Dubuque-based development firm founded by David Rachie, will oversee construction. MSCCap also plans to construct a conference center with space for 1,500 that will connect by skywalk to the Music Man Square/Meredith Willson Museum.

Rachie was formerly working with Gatehouse Capital on the downtown hotel project.

Hotel amenities will include expanded food offerings, a fitness center and indoor pool. The project is expected to break ground next spring and open by summer 2023, according to the release.

“We are one of few developers that seeks out special markets or ‘Micropolitans’ like Mason City that despite its small population attracts big business and a million tourists each year," said MSCCap founding partner David-Elias Rachie. With Mason City back to pre-COVID rate and occupancy levels, we are eager to get moving on this hotel project and bring the Hyatt Place brand – known for catering to today’s business and leisure multi-tasking travelers – to this market, along with a much-needed conference center."

The hotel and conference center will be managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels, with Mason City being the third Hyatt Place in its portfolio, according to the press release. The Connecticut-based hospitality company owns, operates or leases hotels in 11 states along the East Coast.

Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the announcement finalizes another relationship that brings the hotel and conference center closer to a groundbreaking.

"An announcement on financing is getting closer and final pieces are being put into place to transfer the property and start construction," Burnett said via email. "Hyatt Place is going to be a great high-quality, high-service hotel option in Mason City and will complement the amazing Historic Park Inn to create a premier destination for gatherings of all types."

The hotel conference center project has been in the works for years. Gatehouse Capital first approached the city about a hotel and convention center development – using Rachie as its chief representative – more than five years ago.

Ultimately, after a several-month courtship with Gatehouse that included two successful bonding referendums, the city went with another developer, G8, in early 2018. In October that year, the city severed its relationship with G8 when the developer failed to meet deadlines dictated in its agreement. G8 has since sued the city for breach of contract. That suit is ongoing.

The city went back to Rachie and the city council approved a development agreement with his company Gatehouse Mason City LLC in July 2019. In April of this year, after several deadlines to show proof of financing came and went, the city amended its agreement with Rachie and gave him until July 1 to lock down financing. Burnett says the city will have to amend its development agreement again to reflect the most recent delays -- brought about by COVID, Burnett said -- before a council vote for final approval.

The state's economic development authority has continued to stand behind its pledge of more than $9 million to the River City Renaissance project, which includes the hotel, conference center, multipurpose arena and the fine arts pavilion. And the city continues to hold up its end of the agreement with Rachie, most recently OK'ing a $1.648 million bid to begin construction on the skywalk. The city also will provide an $8.7 million grant to the developer, which it will pay off through the increase in property tax receipts it will receive from the hotel's construction and grant funding from the State of Iowa Reinvestment district. In addition, the city also committed to rebate a percentage of the hotel/motel tax revenue generated by the property for the next 20 years to the developer.

The Main Street Community Capital LLC, with its own website (https://msccap.com/), is also registered in Minnesota to David Rachie at his home address in Minneapolis. This company worked with the city of Dubuque on a mixed-use redevelopment project in the city's Millwork district.

Main Street Community Capital also is behind the recent pitch approved by the city council in June to redevelop Southbridge mall into a family entertainment center called Hollywoodland-Mason City.

