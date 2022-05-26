Dougherty native, Fulbright scholar, studies 'men's sheds' in Ireland

CEDAR FALLS — A place for men to meet in a nonjudgmental environment. That’s what one Northeast Iowa professor traveled abroad to study.

Melinda Heinz grew up in Dougherty, just south of Mason City. Now, the Cedar Falls resident teaches psychology at Upper Iowa University. She focuses on developmental psychology in older adults.

Heinz said while growing up on a farm, she didn’t have a lot of other kids to play with, so she spent time with adults. She said her close relationships and early experience with older adults made her a natural fit for the field of gerontology -- the scientific study of aging.

“Unfortunately, society often sends the message that older adults no longer have anything to contribute during their retirement, and this simply isn’t true,” Heinz said. “My work focuses on promoting engagement and creating and preserving meaningful opportunities for older adults.”

She just returned from Ireland after traveling there on a Fulbright scholarship to study men’s sheds. She visited 14 different locations while she studied in Limerick at the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest. While there, she and her husband and two children lived in Ballina, County Tipperary, about 30 miles from the university.

A men's shed is a grassroots organization run by men where they sharpen skills such as woodworking and painting or just give back to the community. Heinz said it’s mostly for fun but makes gives them a purpose after retirement.

“The idea is that men talk better shoulder-to-shoulder rather than face-to-face,” Heinz said. “They’re more likely to open up and discuss something if they’re working on a project, rather than a conversation.”

She said men's sheds are most helpful for single and widowed men, who otherwise might be depressed and sit at home wondering what to do with their day. Men's sheds also provide a place to meet besides bars or pubs – which are a big part of Irish culture.

Another difficulty for men, she said, is that they struggle with informal networks and relationships. Heinz also said men form most of their relationships with co-workers and, if you’re retired, you lose those connections.

“We think (getting out of the house) doesn’t really need to be a big thing, it needs to be simple,” Heinz said. “People just want conversation. People just want to feel included, and like they have a place to belong.”

Now that she’s back in the U.S., Heinz said, she will discuss men’s sheds with her students at Upper Iowa to see if they could work in the states.

