Doors wide open: local churches anticipate larger gatherings for Easter

For just over two years, COVID-19 has affected Christian Holy Week rituals and Easter Sunday for numerous North Iowa churches.

Faith leaders and congregations had to become creative with how to approach Easter services. Many turned to the power of technology during the height of the pandemic, having services through live streams or prerecorded videos.

"We look forward to the day that we can gather in person again," a St. James Lutheran Church Facebook post from 2020 read.

That day is today for many church members as a large number are deciding to return to their faith homes. Much of that decision to return is because of an available COVID-19 vaccine and low case numbers.

St. James Pastor Sid Bohls said change is happening for the church.

"Easter is about resurrection and about hope. The idea that things are changing is exactly what Easter is about," said Bohls. "We've been seeing people every week, the last couple of months who show up who we haven't seen for a couple years."

With people returning again, some churches have organized a pre-COVID slate of sermons and new Easter opportunities. For St. James, it was the return of a sunrise service in their parking lot as a worship time for those still with exposure concerns. For Trinity Lutheran Church, a series of services similar to before the pandemic and performances by their choir and bell choir.

"It's great to be able to gather without restrictions and to be able to have a larger congregation again. To not have to think about all of those special restrictions and things that we thought about the last two years," said Senior Pastor Dan Gerrietts.

Although a majority of churches have made masking restrictions optional, it is encouraged by many to worship in a way that makes the individual comfortable. Director of Youth and Family Services Nate Ruge, who is a part of First Presbyterian Church in Mason City, said members respect the decision of others if they choose to wear a mask.

"It's been great that we can still all love and care about each other and respect each other. We just embrace each other, where we are. We have to get to a point where we can embrace differences of opinion about things and still value each other," said Ruge.

Ruge said the energy was in the air of First Presbyterian during the Palm Sunday service, with kids walking the center aisle with palm branches and few more in attendance. Ruge accredited the energy to a quality churches haven't felt in awhile: a sense of wholeness.

Gerrietts had similar statements about the uptick number of people attending and the excitement to see familiar faces again. Trinity Lutheran Church staff is anticipating a larger number in pews this weekend, especially with people feeling this Easter season now might be their time to return.

"I love the big weekends like this and to be able to see people that you haven't seen in a while and to be able to see extended family members that are only here on holidays," said Gerrietts.

Ruge hopes for people to experience the emotions that come with the story of Christ's resurrection and engaging in a new way this year.

"We always try to make sure that people know they're always welcome no matter if it's been a long time or a couple weeks. It's a great time to open your doors wider," Ruge said.

Both Bohls and Gerrietts mentioned a special aspect of Holy Week and Easter is people coming together to walk a faith journey.

"There's certainly a case to be made that we worship wherever we are. God's presence is everywhere," said Bohls. "But it's easier to feel the presence when we're together. It just feels more like Easter when we're able to celebrate face to face."

Doors have opened wider in Clear Lake as well, with Zion Lutheran Church celebrating Easter with a week of services all relating to the death and resurrection of Christ.

Friday's Tenebrae service was one of many that welcomed people back indoors. This service goes through the steps leading up to the death of Jesus. Service starts in complete light and ends in complete darkness, giving it a funeral feel.

"It's a really unique service, unlike anything we do throughout the year" said Zion's Executive Director Megan Dennis.

Zion has had a slow incline back to the sanctuary since the pandemic. With an already large online presence pre-pandemic, Zion celebrated Easter last year with 823 members participating in person and online.

At least 900 people to attend in person between their Easter Sunday services at Zion this year. Service will continue to be livestreamed for those who wish to stay home.

"Overall it feels like a new season and excitement is brewing" said Dennis.

