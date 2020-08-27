Does the state have your money? There's a website that will tell you

Millions of dollars are on the table in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, and some of it may already be yours.
Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald hopes to find the rightful owners of more than $395 million in unclaimed property. More than $3.5 million is unclaimed in Cerro Gordo County. He estimates 1 in 10 people have unclaimed property.
“We’ve been collecting about $40 million a year. It’s staggering amounts,” Fitzgerald said. “Our number one goal is to return all of this property to people.”
Fitzgerald started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 1983 with that goal in mind. About $286 million has been returned to more than 500,000 people so far.
You can search for claims by visiting greatiowatreasurehunt.gov. The process for submitting a claim takes a couple minutes. Then you will receive an email from Iowa Unclaimed Property with instructions on how to submit documents verifying your identity. This can be done online or by mail.
The Unclaimed Property Law, established in 1956, was enacted so property that was classified as abandoned would be reported to the State Treasurer’s Office. In most cases, this happens when a bank or financial organization is unable to contact the property’s owner after a certain amount of time – in most cases three years – depending on the type of property. This may include a savings account, contents of a safety deposit box, stock dividends and royalties. Uncashed checks are turned over to the treasurer’s office after a year.
While many of these unclaimed properties may be small, there have been about a dozen instances where $100,000 or more was claimed. Fitzgerald recalled one such case where almost $2.5 million was given to an estate.
“We had one guy in Storm Lake that had close to $2.5 million coming. He was a Vietnam vet, up in his 80s,” he said. “He was one of these guys that doesn’t trust the government. When he died, we tried to contact the lawyer and found out (the lawyer) died. We talked to a newspaper guy up there that knew some relatives, and the family was able to collect.”
That vet, Maurice Wittrock, died in 2014, according to an article by Art Cullen printed in The Storm Lake Times.
Unclaimed property that is reported to the State Treasurer’s Office is kept forever unless it is claimed. Fitzgerald said there is no time limit on making a claim.
Often if money or assets are not claimed within the first year of it being reported, it is unlikely it will be claimed. During that first year, the chance of the property being claimed is about 50 percent, according to Fitzgerald.
With money still held in the treasure hunt since its inception, many entitled owners are no longer in Iowa. The treasurer has fulfilled claims across the country and internationally.
“We had a lady that we returned almost $100,000 to and she was in Germany,” Fitzgerald said. “This was an elderly lady. Her daughter was in the military and she was stationed in Germany.”
It is common for large businesses to have multiple cases of unclaimed property. Mercy Medical Center in Mason City has more than 50 unclaimed reports, with several valued at more than $100.
“They do so much insurance, it’s difficult,” Fitzgerald said. “Money just gets lost.”
