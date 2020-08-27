Does the state have your money? There's a website that will tell you

The Unclaimed Property Law, established in 1956, was enacted so property that was classified as abandoned would be reported to the State Treasurer’s Office. In most cases, this happens when a bank or financial organization is unable to contact the property’s owner after a certain amount of time – in most cases three years – depending on the type of property. This may include a savings account, contents of a safety deposit box, stock dividends and royalties. Uncashed checks are turned over to the treasurer’s office after a year.

While many of these unclaimed properties may be small, there have been about a dozen instances where $100,000 or more was claimed. Fitzgerald recalled one such case where almost $2.5 million was given to an estate.

“We had one guy in Storm Lake that had close to $2.5 million coming. He was a Vietnam vet, up in his 80s,” he said. “He was one of these guys that doesn’t trust the government. When he died, we tried to contact the lawyer and found out (the lawyer) died. We talked to a newspaper guy up there that knew some relatives, and the family was able to collect.”

That vet, Maurice Wittrock, died in 2014, according to an article by Art Cullen printed in The Storm Lake Times.