Doctor with 'inappropriate practices' still working in Belmond

After Colby acknowledged to the board during a November 2019 meeting that there were areas of his work that needed improvement, he was given a skills evaluation, the results of which found knowledge, reasoning, judgment, documentation and communication deficits, according to board documents.

In its order the board indicates that Colby’s practices merited further disciplinary action, after which Colby agreed to surrender his Minnesota license in exchange for the board closing its investigation. Should he ever re-apply in Minnesota, the board reserves the right to re-open its investigation.

Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond general counsel Reagan Swisher said via email that Colby had undergone the credentialing process, including background check, license and exclusion information among other criteria, before he was hired.

Swisher also said he couldn’t address how common a practice it is to employ doctors who’ve surrendered their licenses in another state.

MercyOne North Iowa spokesperson Stephanie Duckert said it is extremely rare, but the decision to employ a doctor would be dependent on why the license was surrendered. Colby’s affiliation with MercyOne ended in 2011, she said via email.

“We use a nation-wide service, PreCheck, to perform background checks prior to appointing any credentialed physicians, providers or staff,” Duckert said. “We verify education, training, licensure, hospital affiliations, work history and obtain peer references.”

