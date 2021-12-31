Do North Iowans still make New Year's resolutions?

For many of us, a new year means a new chapter.

Some individuals take the opportunity to set goals for the new year, such as stepping onto a treadmill again, or to take that trip of a lifetime. For others, going into 2022 is about taking each day at a time and changing habits.

“I really haven’t made any resolutions. In the last year, I’ve been taking back my life," said Mason City resident Kim Forsman. "I’ve had weight loss surgery, therapy, counseling, and I'm in school full-time (by going back to college.)”

Forsman, said a New Year's resolution lacks the accountability factor she believes is necessary to accomplish a goal. She added the events of the past few years has helped people realize what they want in life.

“[The pandemic] actually slowed us down and made us have to start looking at those things,” Forsman says. “I think that’s kind of a double-edged sword for a lot of people, it slowed us down and made us realize like, ‘oh, family really does matter. Oh, being busy did just suck the life out of me.’”

Fellow Mason City resident Mike Myers says he is more focused on changing his habits for 2022, rather than setting goals, since he feels habits are more sustainable. The habits he would like to establish involve improving his health and time with the family. Myers added he still believes there are people out there who still set and attain New Year’s resolutions.

“I had a goal last year of losing 40 pounds. I did that. I have my own business and I had a financial goal. I hit that, so that was exciting,” said Myers.

Retired Mason City High School nurse Zoe Hugo said she and her husband just take each day as it comes. She added she believes that resolutions have become a thing of the past, and that the pandemic has moved people to live one day at a time.

“I haven’t heard many people in the last two or three years talk about resolutions, except in the form of a joke,” said John Welch from Mason City.

Welch added he doesn't think resolutions are a bad thing, but just something individuals have to stay committed to.

Jon Salmon noted he had not made any specific goals for 2022 but more working on his physical health. Salmon added that the events of the past few years have acted as an awakening as to what people take for granted.

Lucy and Marlin Fosse, who were at the Mason City YMCA Wednesday evening, working on a goal they had set for 2021, renewed their resolution to continue walking.

“I don’t hear very of many people who really make resolutions. I wasn’t going to, but I thought ‘well, we could do that. I think we could even make that work,’” said Lucy.

Mayor Bill Schickel has set goals for next year with both Mason City and for himself. Schickel explained he tries to set goals in the days before the new year to have an idea of what he would like to accomplish.

“For the city, we’ve had a lot of success in the past year and to try to continue and build on that. We’ve got some challenges to overcome. Then on a personal level, I suppose to try to keep an even keel and be the best husband, father and leader that I can be,” said Schickel.

Joe Tremmel, a Clear Lake resident, said he had goals he absolutely had to accomplish due to health issues he was having. In turn, Tremmel has made a habit of working out and eating better.

But he doesn't think it should take a holiday to make people get to work on their goals. “I think you should just act on [resolutions] now, before New Year’s,” said Tremmel.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.