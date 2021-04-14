DNR traces tributary spill to Martin-Brower in Mason City

After receiving reports of discolored water in a Chelsea Creek tributary, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has traced the issue back to Martin-Brower, a McDonald's distribution center in Mason City.

According to a release from the DNR, Martin-Brower employees said they hosed a spilled milkshake ingredient into a storm water intake Monday morning.

From there, the contaminated water made its way through the underground storm water system and into the tributary of Chelsea Creek on the southwest side of Mason City, leaving it the color of milk.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DNR release stated the affected area is a couple hundred yards long and lies along a popular walking and biking area.

DNR staff took water samples at the site. Those initial field tests "showed dissolved oxygen and pH levels were normal, and ammonia levels were low," the release said. Based on those results, it is not believed there is an immediate hazard to children or pets in contact with the water.

"The company must clean up and remove the impacted water from the stream," the DNR release said.

Additional water samples have been sent to a lab for further testing. DNR staff will monitor the cleanup process and consider enforcement action.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.