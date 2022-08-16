DNR issues penalty against Mason City Community School District

An improper discharge of water led to a fine for the Mason City Community School District.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an $8,000 administrative penalty against Mason City schools, but Henkel Construction will pay the fine. The penalty was issued due to violations of Mason City's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System stormwater permit.

"It's not a fine that Mason City schools is going to pay, that's a fine that the contractor will pay. Because we are the holder of the property, it appears as if it's our fine, and it is no fault of Mason City schools," Superintendent Pat Hamilton told the school board at its Monday night meeting.

On Nov. 19, the DNR received a complaint that water was flowing from a storm drain outfall into the Winnebago River east of Mason City High School, according to the DNR consent order. Following this complaint, the DNR learned the city of Mason City had received several complaints and discharge could be seen from Asbury Park.

During construction of the natatorium project as workers were digging the pool they hit clay, and it started to fill up with water, according to Hamilton. Workers began pumping water out of the pool and into the storm sewer.

"You can do that, but you've got to have like this ring of straw around it. They didn't have it there to start with," said Hamilton.

Landon Perkins, the site superintendent and an employee of Henkel Construction, met with DNR staff and showed them the area where they had been pumping. Perkins said he was aware storm water sediment was reaching the river and caused the discoloration but was unaware that it was problematic, according to DNR documents. Perkins explained the drain had a wattle -- a fence or material used to control sediments at construction sites -- but it had failed and water flowed through it.

Perkins said they received a new wattle before the DNR arrived on site, and the pump had been turned off. The DNR instructed Perkins to dispose of the water in a different manner prior to further pumping.

"That was the violation, and then the DNR then determines a fine based on the violation," said Hamilton.

The DNR did a follow-up investigation on Nov. 22, and Perkins said the outlet hose for the sump pump had been rerouted to the grass area, according to DNR documents.

"I spoke with the DNR lawyer, and then we'll set it up directly. It won't pass at all through our books," said Hamilton to the school board.