Embracing Diversity awards were presented during Friday's Ethnic Lunch by Central Park event. Dan Gapinski of the North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team presented the following certificates to recognize outstanding commitment in understanding and appreciating diversity in the North Iowa area.

The three award categories are Corporation, Service Organization and Individual. The 2019 winners are Smithfield Foods, Mainstreet Mason City, and Audrey Olmstead, respectively.

Evan Raulie of Smithfield Foods accepted the award for their work of promoting diversity in their workplace. Emily Ginneberge, executive director of Main Street Mason City, accepted the award for partnering/promoting with NIDAT for years on the Ethnic Lunch and for the efforts to promote diverse businesses to come to our area. Audrey Olmstead accepted the award for her work in starting up the International Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.

The Diversity Team meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at the Public Library. The public is welcome to attend.

