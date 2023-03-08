On Sunday, 41 hearty disc golf enthusiasts put their talents on display in East Park for a good cause, raising almost $3,000 and around 800 pounds of food for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

The golfers were in Mason City to compete in the eighth annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament, an international organization started in 1987 by Rick Rothstein in Columbia, Missouri.

According to its website, an Ice Bowl is a disc golf event typically held in winter, with a mission to increase local awareness of disc golf by raising funds for local and regional charities and an emphasis on fighting food insecurity.

Many Ice Bowls emphasize fun over competition, while burnishing a positive image for disc golf. Raising funds for charity was added as a significant component of Ice Bowl in 1996. Since then, more than $5.96 million has been raised, including over $550,000 in 2021.

The event wasn’t injury free. One organizer, Bill Orozco, injured his arm the day before the tournament when he fell while shoveling and sanding the tee boxes.

“Their main thing was being serious and competitive,” Orozco said. “But they really couldn’t in the winter with the ice and snow. So, they decided if we can’t do it as seriously, we want to choose to alleviate hunger.”

Competitors were required to pay a $25 entry fee and donate at least 10 cans of food to compete. The entry fee money was split three ways. The first $10 went directly to the food bank, another $10 went for prize money and the final $5 was used for an “ace pot” for any golfer or golfers who scored a hole-in-one. Because nobody scored a hole-in-one every participant was given a throw at a basket 100-feet away, with the three closest throws winning the money.

According to the Mason City event flyer, $2,075 and 235 pounds of food were raised in 2020, $2,600 and 634 pounds in 2021 and $3,195 and 893 pounds last year.

Another organizer, Harley Francis, said one competitor donated 170 cans of food..

Other organizers included Dan Stephenson and Adam Karstens. All the organizers hope for another successful event next year as well.

