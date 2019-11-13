Although most young Americans believe in the value of higher education, many still consider a high school diploma alone to be enough for success, according to a survey of teens and young adults by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
More than half of Americans ages 13 through 29 do see college as a path to economic success, but about 4 in 10 believe a bachelor's degree prepares people only somewhat well, or even poorly, for today's economy.
Meanwhile, about half said their high school education has provided the skills they need to get a good job right after they graduate. And 45% say a high school diploma is good preparation for future successful workers.
In 2018, the median earnings for workers with only a high school diploma was $730 a week, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For those with a bachelor's degree, it was $1,200, while those with a master's degree typically made $1,400 a week.
Teens are especially likely to think high school is a good path to success in today's economy, while young adults were less likely to say so, 51% versus 42%. And there were stark differences by race: At least half young black and Hispanic Americans said high school is a good path to success, compared with 41% of young white Americans.
Mason City High School sophomores Grant Bohls and Gretchen Garrett said they think going to college is a path to success in life.
While Bohls wants to be in the medical field in the future, Garrett said she wants to be an architect or an interior designer or go into news and broadcasting.
Because of the fields they want to go into, both consider attending a four-year university a benefit, if not a necessity.
Despite some of the poll’s findings, Bohls and Garrett both said having a bachelor’s degree provides a definite advantage.
“I think getting a bachelor’s degree will allow you to make more when you go out into the career force,” Bohls said.
Garrett said a high school education is beneficial for the future, but she can definitely “use more education and learn and grow.”
Bohls said it was very important to get a high school diploma, but people need to learn more to be more successful with a lot of jobs.
“I definitely think you need more to be the most successful, but there’s also a lot of jobs that you can have with just a high school diploma, so I think it depends on what you want to go into,” he said.
More than any type of degree, 73% of young Americans said they think job experience is good preparation for success. Their esteem for practical experience is shared by the Trump administration, which has pushed to expand apprenticeship programs, and experts say it reflects today's economy, in which more employers require internships or other work experience.
While 6 in 10 said a bachelor's degree is a route to success, an equal number said they see vocational school as good preparation, and about half see the same value in an associate degree. The finding was a surprise to some researchers who say students — and their parents — often think of college only as a bachelor's degree.
The survey also found disparities in the types of colleges young Americans choose. Overall, 3 in 4 said they plan to attend some type of college or have already done so. For about half, their plans included a four-year university, while about a quarter opted for community college or vocational school. Another quarter had no college plans.
The Clear Lake Community School District recently started a welding apprenticeship program, and several students at the high school have joined, ready to go to work a couple hours a day at local business IMT next semester.
“It’s a great opportunity for a student to get great training, walk right into a great company and a great job without having to pay for any kind of college or look for work,” Superintendent Doug Gee said. “To me, it’s a win-win all the way around. It’s great for our students, and it’s great for IMT because they need welders.”
Upon graduation, students may also have the opportunity of turning their apprenticeship into a full-time job.
CLHS junior Jacob Evans said he joined the program because it was an easy way for him to gain experience and he enjoys his shop classes compared to the other electives offered.
“It’s just a good way to learn a new skill,” he said.
Evans said he wants to get into construction, and welding is a related part of that field, so it would be good for him to learn the skill now.
Bohls and Garrett noted success is defined differently by people, but emphasized it's all in the eye of the beholder.
“I guess being content with where you’re at,” Garrett said. “Having a good job that you enjoy going to every day.”
Bohls, on the other hand, focused on providing a comfortable lifestyle for his family.
“I don’t have to be super rich, but I want to be comfortable, you know?” he said.
What kind of college people go to or if they go into an apprenticeship program depends on what field people want to go into, and going to the best place to learn the tricks of the trade people want to do is the best plan, Bohls said.
“’Cause college is expensive, so going to the correct amount of college for you is the most important thing, I think, not just getting a four-year degree,” he said.
A common thread among many young Americans is a concern over the cost of education. Nearly 8 in 10 said they think college affordability is a very or extremely serious problem, and a majority said they were at least somewhat concerned about debt. Of those with college plans, a majority said they were borrowing or planning to borrow loans to pay for tuition.
Garrett said a four-year degree just means more education at another level that also paves an easier way to success.
“An easier way to being comfortable where you’re at,” she said.
