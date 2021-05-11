Diane Niezwaag: Critical care nurse at MercyOne provides ‘a little bit of sunshine’

Diane Niezwaag, who has spent her entire 37-year nursing career in the critical care unit at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, has a passion for helping people.

“The important part of it (nursing) for me is that it’s a helping profession,” she said. “You meet so many people at the lowest time of their life, and sometimes being able to be that little bit of sunshine for them or the caregiver that helps them, that’s a very humbling experience.”

Because of her age, Niezwaag didn’t work with COVID-19 patients when the pandemic hit more than a year ago. Instead, she concentrated on cardiac and trauma patients, leaving the other nurses free to focus on those with COVID.

“Hats off, hats off, hats off to my co-workers who were able to take care of the COVID patients,” she said. “They did a miraculous job. It was very hard work for them.”

The visitor restrictions at the hospital affected all the staff and patients in the department, according to Niezwaag.

“It was hard to watch for me because we had several people die during that time with no family that could be at the bedside,” she said. “That was very difficult.”