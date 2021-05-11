Diane Niezwaag: Critical care nurse at MercyOne provides ‘a little bit of sunshine’

Diane Niezwaag, who has spent her entire 37-year nursing career in the critical care unit at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, has a passion for helping people.
“The important part of it (nursing) for me is that it’s a helping profession,” she said. “You meet so many people at the lowest time of their life, and sometimes being able to be that little bit of sunshine for them or the caregiver that helps them, that’s a very humbling experience.”
Because of her age, Niezwaag didn’t work with COVID-19 patients when the pandemic hit more than a year ago. Instead, she concentrated on cardiac and trauma patients, leaving the other nurses free to focus on those with COVID.
“Hats off, hats off, hats off to my co-workers who were able to take care of the COVID patients,” she said. “They did a miraculous job. It was very hard work for them.”
The visitor restrictions at the hospital affected all the staff and patients in the department, according to Niezwaag.
“It was hard to watch for me because we had several people die during that time with no family that could be at the bedside,” she said. “That was very difficult.”
Niezwaag was the only person who was there at the time of death for some cardiac patients that didn’t make it.
Early last year, Niezwaag cared for Ron Dannen of Mason City, who went to the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. His condition worsened to the point where he had to be put on a ventilator.
Ron’s wife, Leilani, said Niezwaag was an attentive nurse who also showed her great kindness while she could still visit her husband before the hospital closed to visitors due to COVID-19.
“She was very good to me,” she said.
Ron was eventually transferred to another hospital.
Leilana said Niezwaag became a friend to both her and her husband.
“She just really impressed us with her kindness and her good care as an RN,” she said.
Niezwaag, a Charles City resident, received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
She started out studying Spanish with the goal of being an interpreter. She said she changed her mind because of some of her classmates, who were planning to become nurses.
“I thought, ‘maybe that would be for me,’” Niezwaag said.
Niezwaag has been working in the CCU longer than anyone else in the department.
“She’s a very caring, fantastic nurse,” said Emily Orton, critical care director at MercyOne in Mason City. “She’s such a hard worker. She takes great care of patients.”
The others in her department look up to her and go to her for advice, according to Orton.
She said Niezwaag cares a great deal about the patients and staff, not just in her department but throughout the hospital.
For 35 years, Niezwaag worked as a nurse in the Charles City School District in addition to her duties at MercyOne.
“She really owned that and took great care of that community,” Orton said.
Niezwaag said while she was a school nurse, she continued to work at the CCU at MercyOne during the weekends, on school vacations and during the summer.
If a CCU nurse had a baby during the summer, Niezwaag would take over her hours at the hospital.
“I really kept my critical care skills up to snuff,” she said.
What Niezwaag loved most about being a school nurse was the interactions with the students.
“They bring joy to you every day, something new every day,” she said.
Niezwaag said she saw how important it was that they had “someone they could count on in their corner.”
She said she owes her success as a nurse to the mentors and staff she has worked with over the years.