Development agreement in sight for Clear Lake hotel, event center

Clear Lake’s multimillion-dollar hotel and event center development east of Interstate 35 is moving forward despite the economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s what Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory told the City Council Monday evening during its meeting.
“Given the issues that have plagued the hospitality industry right now as you indicated over the last two and a half, three months with occupancy rates… it truly is remarkable to think that we have a group … willing to make a $13 million investment like this in our community at this time,” he said. “It speaks very well of the community and leadership.”
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution amending its urban renewal plan for the Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area to provide economic development incentives for a future hotel and event center project to be constructed in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision, where Andrews Prestressed Concrete once stood.
The project proposed by JSM Investment LLC features an 85-room Marriott-brand hotel and an attached conference center and event space that accommodates about 450 people in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park subdivision.
The city would offer a forgivable loan to the developer not to exceed $1.2 million funded by incremental property tax revenues, a 10-year incremental property tax rebate agreement not to exceed $1.5 million with payments subject to annual appropriation by the council, and an additional $300,000 in incentive payments from incremental property taxes.
The council’s action came after a public hearing where no written or verbal opposition was expressed.
“What we’ve all experienced for the last two and a half months is something those of us in my age category that have been around a little longer have never seen before and I think it’s truly amazing that we’ve still got a project of this scope alive, and hopefully well, and moving forward,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake city councilman. “ … I think it speaks a tremendous amount of just the way people from the outside look at our community and hopefully this thing will come together and down the road here we’ll be looking at a real nice facility that if things go real well, we can actually put 450 people in one room.”
City officials met with members of the Clear Lake Board of Education and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on May 13 for the required consultation meeting, and Flory said neither submitted written recommendations related to the amendment.
Clear Lake followed a similar process last year when it was working with WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building a hotel, conference center and restaurant on 5.8 acres in the subdivision.
However, after WillowStream LLC’s purchase option lapsed and expired, JSM Investment secured it.
The City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with JSM Investment LLC, of Johnston, in April, which enabled Clear Lake and the developer to take the necessary steps to formally consider a development agreement.
According to the memorandum, construction on the project — estimated to cost at least $13 million — would begin by June 15, and it’d be completed by June 30, 2021.
The memorandum came after the City Council approved a preliminary economic development incentive agreement with JSM Investment in March.
The preliminary economic development incentive agreement was needed to give the JSM Investment “peace of mind” prior to it submitting a $75,000 franchise application to Marriott International.
The application was reviewed — and approved — by Marriott in early April.
Flory said the developer requested the city extend its construction start date to June 30, which will be detailed in the development agreement.
A public hearing for a proposed development agreement with JSM Investment, including tax increment rebate payments not to exceed $1.5 million, for 6 p.m. on June 15.
Flory said the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission will review the developer’s site plans on Tuesday.
The Courtway Park Development Subdivision comprises 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, own the land.
JSM Investment’s purchase option with TDFUEL is contingent on a development agreement with the city of Clear Lake.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.