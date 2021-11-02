Dettmer, Garza, and Steckman elected to Mason City School Board

The Mason City School Board will seat two newcomers and two returning directors after voters weighed in on a high-profile contest in Tuesday's election.

Carol Dettmer, Cindy Garza, and Alan Steckman rounded out the top trio edged out two other candidates Constance Dianda and incumbent director Jacob Schweitzer for the four-year seats.

Peterson Jean-Pierre, who ran uncontested after his opponent Cristy Tass took her name out of contention in September, will retain the seat he was appointed to last year, after the departure of director Kristine Cassel, for two more years.

"I am excited. I am ready to get started and I have a lot to learn," said Dettmer.

Dettmer is a part-time middle school youth director at Trinity Lutheran Church and a substitute teacher for the Mason City School District. Dettmer has said she has actively volunteered with Mason City schools, helping at athletic boosters and post prom.

"I am thankful that people thought I was capable for the position and I will take that seriously," said Dettmer.

Dettmer said one of the first issues that she wants to look into is the marked decrease in enrollment numbers in the district and determine what can be done to address the issue.

"I am excited to learn more about the enrollment, because that is what I think what us local leaders can look into," said Dettmer.

Garza, an environmental engineer with the Department of Natural Resources, says she is thankful for everyone that supported her and voted for her, adding that she was excited to get to work.

"I'm overwhelmed that people voted for me. I am excited to represent people on the school board," said Garza.

Garza said an issue that she wants to look into while on the board is maintaining the STEM program, which was dropped according to her. With Garza's background as an engineer, she said she wants to make sure that STEM remains available to students.

Steckman, who is returning for a second term, is retired from the U.S. Postal Service and works as an adjunct professor for several colleges and as a substitute teacher for the Mason City and Clear Lake School Districts. Steckman is heavily involved in the Mason City community, participating in Sunrise Rotary, United Way of Cerro Gordo, and American Red Cross to name a few.

"I thank all the voters and all the other people who came out to vote for the school board. That in itself is impressive," said Steckman.

Steckman says with his second term, addressing enrollment numbers and developing STEM programs are also agenda items he want to tackle.

"I want to see what we can do to increase our enrollment. My wife (Rep. Sharon Steckman) talked to another superintendent about a STEM program. We once had an award winning STEM program and we need to develop that," said Steckman.

All three elected candidates mentioned they were disappointed to see that Jacob Schweitzer would not be returning to the school board.

"I'm a little bit disappointed about Jacob but I am excited and overwhelmed (about being elected)," said Garza.

"I am thinking two things. One, I am sorry that Jake Schweitzer lost the race, and I am happy that Cindy and Carol won. They bring knowledge and skills to the board," said Steckman.

