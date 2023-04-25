A Detroit man allegedly caught with methamphetamine and marijuana in Clear Lake in February has pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
According to court records, 49-year-old Patrick Cornelius Clark was originally charged with a controlled substance violation -- class B felony possession of contraband in a correctional institution, class D felony failure to affix a drug stamp, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
The plea agreement calls for all felony sentences to be suspended and for Clark to be placed on probation for three years. The possession of marijuana sentence would be for 13 days in jail with credit for time served.
The charges stem from a Feb. 4 incident in which Clark was riding in the passenger seat of a GMC Yukon at 1:14 a.m. when a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 18 near 10th Street by Clear Lake Police. A strong odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from the vehicle, and Clark allegedly admitted to having marijuana and showed it to officers.
When being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and changing into jail clothing four plastic bags containing meth were allegedly found on Clark's person. They weighed more than 15 grams. He also had numerous new plastic bags identical to the bags containing meth.
No date has been set for sentencing as of Tuesday morning.
