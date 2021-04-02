Despite nature's April Fool's prank, area waterfowl go about their business

North Iowans received an unwelcome April Fool’s prank when bone-chilling temperatures moved into the area. Daybreak temps plummeted to a cruel 15 degrees, causing many area ponds and wetlands to temporarily refreeze and leaving newly arrived water birds literally standing on ice.

But apparently undaunted by the frigid conditions, early nesting species such as mallards and wood ducks went about business as usual as they continued to explore potential breeding sites.