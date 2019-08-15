A group of community members, students, school board members and staff have started design planning for an auxiliary gym and new swimming pool for the Mason City School District.
The group had its first meeting Tuesday with representatives from Bergland + Cram, architect for the project.
Mason City School Superintendent Dave Versteeg said the gym could cost $5-$6 million, while the price tag for the pool might be anywhere from $11-$13 million.
Scott Smed, managing principal with Bergland + Cram, said if all goes well the design planning phase should be completed by the end of this year.
The more in-depth schematic design phase to follow should take about eight to 10 months, he said. Exact financing and a final timeline for construction is still undetermined.
Besides Versteeg and Bergland + Cram representatives, those attending Tuesday's meeting were high school coaches Steve Hugo (swimming) and Curt Klaahsen (volleyball and girls basketball); parents Teresa Shipman, Carrie Berg, and Brian Stroup; community members Danya Moore and Penny Bennett; high school student athletes Grace Tobin and Beth DeGraw; Athletics Director Barry Anderson; Facilities Supervisor Todd Huff; High School Principal Dan Long; and school board members Alan Steckman and Scott Warren.
Kristy Sagdalen King, principal with Bergland + Cram, asked the group questions to help determine what should be included in the gym and pool spaces.
School officials and students said the auxiliary gym would solve a number of problems, including safety issues and a lack of space for sports practices and physical education classes, inadequate locker room space, and a need for more space for weight lifting.
Some high school athletic practices are taking place at elementary gyms, so students have to drive there after school, according to Anderson.
He said some of those students might be exceeding the speed limit to get to those practices on time, which is a safety issue.
Klaahsen said from October through March all the gyms in the district are full every night of the week, which makes scheduling practice time "a nightmare."
When the weather makes outdoor practice impossible, the various spring sports might be all practicing in the same gym, according to Klaahsen.
"It's a madhouse," he said.
The group also discussed having a multipurpose space as part of the project.
Anderson said the cheerleaders are practicing in various spaces, and it would be nice for them to have a dedicated room.
He also said the multipurpose space would be a good spot to put batting cages so the baseball and softball players could practice during the off season.
The existing pool at John Adams Middle School only has four lanes.
This means the Mohawks can only host dual meets, according to Berg, a member of the MCHS Swim Boosters Club.
If the new pool had eight lanes, Mason City could host tournaments, she said.
Stroup, a board member for the North Iowa Splash Swim Club, said the existing pool lacks deck space.
He said during meets, the visiting swimmers don't have anywhere to sit when they aren't in the pool.
The spectators also have to stand for the entire two hours, according to Stroup.
"That's not being a very hospitable host," he said.
Hugo said he would like to have the competition area of the pool be 25 yards long, with an extra 10 to 15-yard area for swimmers to warm up before an event and cool down afterwards.
The two areas could be separated by a flow-through wall, he said.
The water in the warmup/cool-down area would be shallow enough that it would be used for swim lessons for young children, according to Hugo.
"We have to be thinking about the whole community," he said.
A new pool wouldn't just benefit the "small slice of students" on the Mohawk swim team, according to Berg.
She said it also would by used by North Iowa Splash as well as for parks and recreation aquatic programs.
Sagdalen King asked what committee members would like to see in a commons area linking the auxiliary gym and the pool.
Klaahsen said this area ideally would include entrances to the main high school gym, the auxiliary gym and the pool.
At the end of the meeting, the group divided into its two separate committees -- one for the auxiliary gym and the other for the pool -- to discuss their ideas in more detail.
