Decorations guidelines at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery adjusted

Decoration guidelines have been adjusted at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery "in an effort to celebrate the life and history found in the cemetery, while also maintaining proper care of the cemetery grounds," a recent press release stated.

Here is what these guidelines include:

Year-round

"One permanent vase, one permanent eternal light and one flag in a permanent flag holder is allowed either on the headstone or directly next to the marker. Headstones with two or more people can have up to two vases, two eternal lights and two flags. Any secondary headstones cannot have any decorations."

Cemetery decoration opt-out program

"After hearing feedback from several citizens, the cemetery is offering an opt-out program where loved ones can place a flower box and decorations inside the flower box on the graveside of the headstone."

More details are available via the cemetery office.

Memorial Day guidelines