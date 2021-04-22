Decorations guidelines at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery adjusted

Decoration guidelines have been adjusted at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery "in an effort to celebrate the life and history found in the cemetery, while also maintaining proper care of the cemetery grounds," a recent press release stated.
Here is what these guidelines include:
Year-round
"One permanent vase, one permanent eternal light and one flag in a permanent flag holder is allowed either on the headstone or directly next to the marker. Headstones with two or more people can have up to two vases, two eternal lights and two flags. Any secondary headstones cannot have any decorations."
Cemetery decoration opt-out program
"After hearing feedback from several citizens, the cemetery is offering an opt-out program where loved ones can place a flower box and decorations inside the flower box on the graveside of the headstone."
More details are available via the cemetery office.
Memorial Day guidelines
"Decorations of any kind are allowed from May 15 until June 9 to celebrate the Memorial Day season. Decorations must be placed near the headstone. Any non-approved decorations left on June 10 will be discarded."
Winter season guidelines
"Decorations of any kind are allowed from November 1 until March 31 every year to celebrate various holidays during the winter months. Decorations must be placed near the headstone. Any non-approved decoration left on April 1 will be discarded."
Additionally, cemetery staff note that wildlife and weather can affect decorations and move them from their intended places, and that decorations that have deteriorated and become "unsightly" will be discarded.
"The cemetery cannot be held responsible for any decorations placed on the cemetery grounds," the press release said.
For more information, contact the cemetery office at elmwood@masoncity.net or call 641-421-3687.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.