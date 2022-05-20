Dear me: graduating Osage students receive letters from second-grade self

Life is simpler in second grade than when you are graduating high school.

Graduating Osage students who were in second-grade teacher Andie Olson's class had the opportunity to read letters from their eight-year-old self during the month of May. Olson notifies each of her former students to come back to Lincoln Elementary School and pick up their letters.

"It just a fun way I think to kind of go through the senior moments that you have and those emotions but I hope it's a good thing for them to think about as they are about to leave," said Olson.

Olson has been having her second-grade class write letters to their future selves since she started teaching. One of the cabinets in her classroom contains 10 years' worth of letters, which are bundled together with a rubber band. Each individual letter is decorated with crayon and markers and a second-grade portrait taped to the corner.

Olson doesn't read any of the letters that students write, she just ensures they at least have something written. The letter is then sealed in the students' decorated envelopes until it's time to be opened.

She decided to do this type of project because she did it herself when she was in elementary school.

"When we graduated, we got those letters back and I told myself, 'when I get my classroom, I'm going to have my students do this,'" said Olson. "It was pretty impactful to have her (the teacher) still connect with us and find us and make sure we got these letters back."

Olson puts a notice to out graduating seniors in May to come pick up their letter. If a student has moved away from the district, Olson tries her best to connect and mail the letter to them. In the past 10 years, there have been fewer than five students who have not received their letter from Olson.

When a student does come back to visit, Olson has them sit in "the big chair" and read their letter to her current class of second graders. With wide eyes and listening ears, the second graders ask questions and get ideas for when they write their own letters.

Garrison Gerdts and Nasvy Cibrian, who are now Osage High School alums, came back to Lincoln Elementary School on Friday afternoon. The two looked around the room and told stories from their elementary years.

They unfolded their letters and drawings to read about jumping rope or that red was their favorite color.

"Dear me, my favorite food is pizza, chicken nuggets, and tacos," Gerdts read. "I enjoy riding my bike, 4H, and Clover Kids."

Olson said a majority of graduating students forget they wrote the letter until they receive a notice to come pick it up. And some get a little nervous about reading it in front of the current class of second-grade students, she said.

"I love it, because I start having little memories of each of them when they were in second grade," said Olson.

Cibrian said the letter made her a little sad because now the class of 2022 is all grown up now, but at the same time, she had to laugh about some of the things she wrote about in her letter. She said the opportunity was a good way to wrap up her high school career..

"It makes it feel like a lot more real," Cibrian said.

Cibrian advice for the second grade students about to write their letters: put as much detail on the random stuff going on in life.

Olson said an important thing for them to realize is how much their world has changed over the years.

"That was important to them when they were eight and they see how life changes and your perspective changes," Olson said. "I think for them to revert back to being an eight-year-old for 30 minutes is fun for them."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.