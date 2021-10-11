Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18

Monday, Oct. 18 is the final day to pre-register to vote in the City/School Election. The office of the county auditor will be open until 5 p.m. on that date. Completed voter registrations may be mailed to the county auditor. Mailed voter registration forms which are postmarked on or before Monday, Oct. 18 are considered on time to be pre-registered for the regular City/School Election even if they are received after the voter pre-registration deadline.