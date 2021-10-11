Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18

Registration is a legal requirement to vote in the Nov. 2, 2021 City/School Election. To register a person must:
- be at least 18 years old by Election Day
- be a United States citizen
- be an Iowa resident
- not have been convicted of a felony (or, if you have been convicted of a felony, have had your voting rights restored)
- not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law
- give up your right to vote in any other place.
Monday, Oct. 18 is the final day to pre-register to vote in the City/School Election. The office of the county auditor will be open until 5 p.m. on that date. Completed voter registrations may be mailed to the county auditor. Mailed voter registration forms which are postmarked on or before Monday, Oct. 18 are considered on time to be pre-registered for the regular City/School Election even if they are received after the voter pre-registration deadline.
A person who registers at the polls on Election Day must provide acceptable proof of identity and current residency in the precinct.
For more information visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.