Deadline extended for new airline search at Mason City Airport

The search for a new airline carrier at Mason City Municipal Airport continues.

On Monday night, airport manager David Sims announced during the airport commission monthly meeting that the deadline for airlines to apply to be Mason City's new airline carrier had been extended by one month.

The original deadline for applications was Monday, but has been updated, according to Sims to Wednesday, May 11.

The deadline was extended to allow for additional time for proposals to be sent to Mason City.

The need for a new airline came when SkyWest, Mason City's current airline provider, announced it had given its 90-day notice of termination of service to Mason City and 28 other airports in the United States.

The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) announced shortly after the termination notice that SkyWest was prohibited from leaving Mason City and the other 28 airports until a new provider was implemented.

SkyWest claimed the decision came as a result of a nationwide pilot shortage, and not due to any performance issues, according to Sims.

Sims noted during the meeting that 27 of the other 28 airports losing SkyWest's service also extended the proposal deadline.

SkyWest currently provides Mason City with daily service to and from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, and began its service in the community in March of 2021.

SkyWest also will discontinue service in Fort Dodge and Sioux City, but the DOT's ruling also applies to those airports.

