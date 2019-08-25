It's down to the final eight days.
Labor Day marks the end of voting in the People’s Choice sculpture competition. Each year, citizens and visitors have the opportunity to vote for their favorite sculpture among entries submitted by artists from across the country. This year, 26 sculptures are entered.
Ballots will be collected on Sept. 5.
Brochures and ballots are available at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, the visitor kiosk at Central Park, the Historic Park Inn Hotel, KCMR, Moorman Clothiers, Mason City Public Library, MacNider Art Museum, McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center, and Visit Mason City.
Voting is limited to one per person.
The Mason City City Council has agreed to purchase the sculpture that receives the most votes for a price not to exceed $15,000 and put it on permanent display on the city's sculpture walk. Artists whose works exceed the maximum purchase price must agree in advance to sell their sculpture for $15,000 if it wins.
Last year, more than 500 people took the time to cast a ballot. The majority of the votes came from local citizens and Iowa visitors, but vote tallies included ballots by people from different states and even other countries.
Previous winners are:
- “Summer Distractions II” by Lee Leuning & Sherri Treeby
- “The Farmer” by Lawrence Starck
- “Mr. Eggwards” by Kimber Fiebiger
- “Ralph Moose” by Martha Pettigrew
- “Maestro” by Lee Leuning & Sherri Treeby
- “Who Rescued Who?” by Lorri Acott
- “Little Fawn” by Fritz Hoppe
Many of the sculptures are available for sale or lease. Those not purchased or leased will be taken down in April 2020 and returned to the artists or sent to other public art programs. A new exhibit will open in May 2020, incorporating permanent sculptures into the display and adding new pieces on loan from artists.
River City Sculptures on Parade Inc., is a nonprofit group that seeks to bring a significant display of public art to Mason City. The group partners with SculptureOne, which assists similar sculpture programs in Sioux Falls, Mankato, Eau Claire and Castlegar, British Columbia.
The Sculptures on Parade exhibit follows a 1.7 mile walk designed to lead participants on a looping route to the Cultural Crescent and back to the Mason City central core. For more information about the program, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641-423-5724.
