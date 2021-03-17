Deadline approaching for Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation Grant

The deadline to apply for a Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation grant is fast approaching.

Those who wish to be considered for the 2021 grant cycle should submit their applications by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Grants are available for projects in the following areas: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization or a government entity serving Cerro Gordo County.

Before applying, first-time applicants are encouraged to contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, by calling 319-243-1358.

Grant recipients will be announced in June 2021.

In 2020, $124,761.37 in grants were awarded to 40 nonprofits and government agency projects serving Cerro Gordo County.

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants.

For more information, contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

