MASON CITY | The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the Mason City Community School District after a state audit identified more than $2.2 million in "improper disbursements" from 2009 to 2017.
The report, released by Auditor Mary Mosiman, said $1.3 million of that total was related to salaries to 66 employees. The figures "exceeded the authorized salary calculated using the percentage increases approved by the (school board) and other monetary benefits."
According to the report, Anita Micich took in some $473,978 in improper salary and benefits from the period of July 2009 through August 2017, $230,429 of which was in "improper salary."
Micich was the superintendent from 2008 to 2016.
Additionally, Micich's resignation agreement contained $171,998 of "improper disbursements."
Thomas Jumper, the former executive director for educator quality and leadership and grade 5-12 programs, who resigned from the MCCSD in 2016, was found to have received $150,185 in improper salary and benefits in the period the report studied.
Ramona Jeffrey, director of finance for the MCCSD until her retirement in July 2015, received a reported $127,342 over the time studied.
John Berg, who replaced Jeffrey as the director of finance until his ouster in June 2017, received a reported $72,219 over the time the report studied.
Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl said the DCI has a copy of the report by State Auditor Mary Mosiman.
The DCI is investigating this at the request of the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office.
Under a sharing agreement, Micich managed both the Mason City and Clear Lake districts. Clear Lake was billed for her time. The report stated that Mason City overcharged Clear Lake $7,370. That amount was paid.
The sharing agreement covered 2010 to 2016.
The audit includes $108,673 in improper disbursements identified in a prior audit that covered fiscal year 2015. The district requested the broader review.
If any charges are filed, they will be filed through the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office and any information that is public record will be available, Krapfl said.
“If an audit completed by the Iowa State Auditor’s Office involves a criminal allegation, the DCI, or any law enforcement agency with jurisdiction, can be asked to investigate,” he said. “Not all audits completed by the Iowa State Auditor’s Office involve criminal charges.”
“My office will review the report and make a determination on the appropriate next step concerning whether any criminal laws have been violated,” Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen told the Globe Gazette. “This report will also be available to the attorneys who represent the Mason City School District on civil matters.”
After the first audit was released in Aug. 2017, Dalen noted that civil complaints, including an attempt to recuperate funds, would be pursued by the school district's attorney.
“For clarification, the county attorney’s office does not represent the school and has no involvement in the contractual relations, policy or recoupment for civil damages that may be presented through civil litigation,” Dalen previously said.
Criminal charges are separate from the civil and financial matters, Dalen said, and the burden of proof is different between the two as well.
Improper Salary and Benefits for Mason City Schools employees over $10,000
|Field 1
|Field 9
|Employee
|Total Improper Salary and Benefits
|Anita Micich
|473,978.74
|Thomas Jumper
|150,185.41
|Ramona Jeffrey
|127,341.80
|Randy Meyer
|117,290.12
|Hal Minear
|116,188.92
|Susan Deike
|113,010.52
|Jennifer Wilmarth
|78,077.33
|John Berg
|72,218.65
|Jerry Siglin
|68,816.21
|Thomas Novotney
|62,859.49
|Barbara Wells
|54,866.70
|Julie Bigler
|50,007.40
|Don Teeter
|47,941.45
|Richard Huff
|42,038.40
|Mike Penca
|38,769.70
|Brooke Brunsvold
|33,122.85
|Jeff Poppe
|32,938.19
|Lisa Christianson
|26,880.32
|Debra Wilson
|24,223.94
|Shelly Nelson
|23,323.94
|Kris Murphy
|20,286.71
|Kristi Penner
|18,045.57
|Dave Ciccetti
|17,593.64
|Kara Hutchison
|13,101.25
|Teresa Schlichting
|12,355.40
|Jodie Anderson
|11,083.07
|Doug Abbas
|10,508.50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.