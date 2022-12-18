David Kingland honored by Iowa Bankers Association for 50 years of service

FOREST CITY -- David Kingland of MBT Bank, Forest City, was recently honored by the Iowa Bankers Association for more than 50 years of service at a bank. The award was presented to Kingland during the IBA annual convention held in Des Moines. Kingland was one of 24 individuals recognized for reaching the 50-year service milestone. Kingland joins Linda Kay of MBT Bank, 2020 honoree, as MBT Bank’s second honoree recognized for this milestone.

Kingland began his banking career in 1972 as an ag lender with First National Bank of Mason City and progressed to a senior loan officer. During this time, he served a term as chair of the IBA Ag Committee. In 1985, he accepted a position as a senior loan officer at First National Bank of Sterling, Ill. He was promoted to president/CEO in 1995.

In 1998, he returned to his roots in Forest City, accepting the role of president/ CEO of MBT Bank. He enjoyed community banking, serving farmers and small business customers. Under his leadership, MBT grew and prospered, adding additional locations in Clear Lake and Lake Mills. During this period, he served several terms on the IBA Legislative Committee and board of directors. He retired from active banking in December 2013 and continues to serve as a board member and vice chair of MBT Bank.

During his career, Kingland has been very active in economic development and community organizations including leading a venture capital fund and developing workforce housing. Kingland and his wife, Sue, are enjoying retirement, their eight granddaughters, and winters in Arizona.