Legendary rock band Three Dog Night will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday for a sold-out show at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake.

Three Dog Night claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music.

In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets.

Ahead of its Aug. 26 show, Three Dog Night founder Danny Hutton spoke about the band's legacy in a telephone interview. The 80-year-old rocker reflected on a long and storied career in music, shared why his latest tour is "never-ending" and how the spirit of a band and its songs can transcend any barrier. The complete interview is available to listen to on the Globe Gazette's website.

"We're as good or better as we've ever been live," said Hutton, "but it's wonderful. I love doing it. Sure. I truly, truly love doing it. And the band is doing really well. Whatever's going on, we're just, we're selling out every place we play. So it's crazy. I think some of it, oh God, he's so old, he might not be around next year."

Returning to the Surf after shows in 2006 and 2011, Hutton is the last "original dog" remaining after the death of founding member Corey Wells in 2015.

Hutton said he is happy to come back. "It's a great vibe, that place. Everybody should go to it, whether to see a show or just to see the building. It's so historical."

After playing at the Surf, the band will headline the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29.

The band boasts 21 Top 40 hits including three No. 1 singles, along with 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, seven, million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.

"We have a new album, our first new complete album since the 70s. We're coming out, it's finished. So we're just letting the lawyers do their stuff and all that and get getting the paperwork done."

The band recorded songs of the best — and at the time largely undiscovered — new songwriters of the 70s, including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others.

"We'll be doing at least one new song from the album," Hutton said, in addition to their hit renditions of “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and “One”; all of which have firmly imprinted themselves within the zeitgeist of American pop music and culture, receiving airplay in major motion pictures and television along with becoming enduring staples of classic rock radio.

Alexander Schmidt is an Education/General Assignment Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at alexander.schmidt@globegazette.com or at 641-421-0527. Three Dog Night with special guest Jay Psaros Saturday, Aug. 26 Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets: (sold out) $39/$44 door

