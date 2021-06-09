Dancing for the Dream event raises nearly six figures for charity

After a night of dancing and auctioneering, the Mason City nonprofit 43 North Iowa found itself with $92,397 to put toward a worthwhile cause.

According to a press release, the money from the latest "Dancing for the Dream" event, held over the weekend, will help people with disabilities "find their way in home, work and community experiences."

The release then states that Terri Cosselman, who is a managing partner of Apple Valley Assisted Living and her son Damian Beard, of Wells Fargo, raised the most funds to win the "Crystal Ball Trophy." Other prizes were handed out for "Best Disco and Dance Crew" (also Cosselman and Beard), "Best Country Song and Dance" (won by Diane Arndt, Patrick Storby and Kelby Schultz) and "Best Dance from a Movie" (Anne Hanson and John Derryberry) for recreating a scene from "The Blues Brothers."

Derryberry, the executive director of 43 North Iowa, said that he was pleased that all of the event's sponsors stuck around after a year away and believes they did so because of what motivates his organization.