Dancing for the Dream event raises nearly six figures for charity
Dancing for the Dream event raises nearly six figures for charity

Dancing for the Dream

43 North Iowa’s Dancing for the Dream, held at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, raised over $92,000 to help people with disabilities. 

After a night of dancing and auctioneering, the Mason City nonprofit 43 North Iowa found itself with $92,397 to put toward a worthwhile cause.

According to a press release, the money from the latest "Dancing for the Dream" event, held over the weekend, will help people with disabilities "find their way in home, work and community experiences."

The release then states that Terri Cosselman, who is a managing partner of Apple Valley Assisted Living and her son Damian Beard, of Wells Fargo, raised the most funds to win the "Crystal Ball Trophy." Other prizes were handed out for "Best Disco and Dance Crew" (also Cosselman and Beard), "Best Country Song and Dance" (won by Diane Arndt, Patrick Storby and Kelby Schultz) and "Best Dance from a Movie" (Anne Hanson and John Derryberry) for recreating a scene from "The Blues Brothers."

Derryberry, the executive director of 43 North Iowa, said that he was pleased that all of the event's sponsors stuck around after a year away and believes they did so because of what motivates his organization.

"Our sponsors stuck with us from last year through this year, even amongst all the uncertainty. We believe that is because our mission of helping people find their way is central to their community support."

Sponsors for the event included: Principal Foundation, Exchange Club of Mason City, First Citizens Bank, Heartland Asphalt, Inc. and a dozen more.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

