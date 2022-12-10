Dancin' with Roxie's expansion complete

Dancin’ with Roxie’s Clear Lake location recently underwent a 5,000 square foot expansion, doubling the facility’s size.
“We just kind of ran out of space,” said founder Roxanna Johnson. “Everybody was kinda crammed into what was the smaller lobby, and at some point we looked at each other, and we were like, ‘We need more classes, and need to be able to offer more to the kids.’ So this was the option to be able to do all of that.”
The expansion allowed the location to offer roughly 40 more classes a week. These classes include different levels, such as mini and youth and junior and senior, compared to having all ages in one large class.
“Our classes were full,” said Johnson. “We were having to turn people away, and I didn’t like that. Now we are able to have space and classes for all kids.”
The addition included two new studio spaces and created larger areas for the lobby, clothing shop and bathrooms. The new studios are separated by a partition; when opened, the space turns into a national size floor and can accommodate the roughly 200 students across all four locations.
“Being around them (students) just gives you an energy, and they’re always excited to see you even when sometimes you’re exhausted,” said Liz LeFevre. “We all do it because we love them.”
Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann