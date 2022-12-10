Dancin' with Roxie's expansion complete

Water and Ice Safety Tips:

● Always wear a life jacket if you are on the water by yourself.

● Learn how to swim well, know your limits and let someone know where you will be.

● Do not drive any water vehicles under the influence, and be aware of other vehicles on the water.

● If you or someone around you falls into the water, all parties must remain calm. Coach them out of the water, and look for objects the victim can grab onto. Throw out a life jacket, if accessible, and remind them to kick their feet to stay afloat.

● Ice conditions change on a day-to-day basis. Speak to local ice fishers and experts about current conditions, and bring safety equipment along when going on the ice, including a phone, flotation device and ice picks.

● If you fall through the ice, remain calm and move toward the edge of the ice. Drive ice picks into the ice while kicking your legs to hoist yourself out. Once back on the ice, do not stand up, as it can cause you to break through again. Roll on your side away from the edge until you are about 20 feet away before standing up. Make your way to shore and remove the wet clothing as soon as possible.