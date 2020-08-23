 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cyclists treated to a night on the town
0 comments
alert top story

Cyclists treated to a night on the town

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Moonlight 1

Cyclists gather at the starting line of the annual Moonlight Bike Ride in downtown Mason City on Friday.

Dozens of cyclists gathered on a cool summer evening in Central Park on Friday. 

With a small sliver of the moon visible to the west, riders awaited the top of the hour to take off on the Moonlight Bike Ride in Mason City. 

Most bikes were fitted with bright safety lights, while other riders decided to go further and decorate their bikes with Christmas lights for the fun annual community ride. 

The ten-mile loop ride through town made a stop halfway at North Iowa Area Community College for a pit stop. Once the group returned downtown, riders were treated to breakfast burritos provided by Mr. Taco, included with the registration fee. 

Moonlight 2

Cyclists take off from the starting line of the annual Moonlight Bike Ride in downtown Mason City on Friday.

Mason City Police were on hand to guide the group safely on the night ride, which is organized through the  Chamber of Commerce Worksite Wellness Committee.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Lisa explores the old darkroom, asks for reader suggestions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News