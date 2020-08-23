Cyclists treated to a night on the town

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of cyclists gathered on a cool summer evening in Central Park on Friday.

With a small sliver of the moon visible to the west, riders awaited the top of the hour to take off on the Moonlight Bike Ride in Mason City.

Most bikes were fitted with bright safety lights, while other riders decided to go further and decorate their bikes with Christmas lights for the fun annual community ride.

The ten-mile loop ride through town made a stop halfway at North Iowa Area Community College for a pit stop. Once the group returned downtown, riders were treated to breakfast burritos provided by Mr. Taco, included with the registration fee.

Mason City Police were on hand to guide the group safely on the night ride, which is organized through the Chamber of Commerce Worksite Wellness Committee.

