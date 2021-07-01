Curly-leaf pondweed disappearing from Clear Lake shores

Just a couple of weeks ago, a mass amount of seaweed called curly-leaf pondweed began to wash up on the shores of Clear Lake, leading many to wonder what was going on and if it was here to stay.

However, according to Cerro Gordo County Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Scott Grummer, the event is nearing its end.

“For the most part, it’s pretty much disappeared compared to what it was two weeks ago,” Grummer said. “At our shoreline, you can hardly tell it was here at all.”

The curly-leaf pondweed is a species of plant that was likely brought to North America in the mid-1800s by European settlers, according to Grummer. The curly-leaf pondweed begins to grow during the fall at the bottom of bodies of water, like Clear Lake, with its life cycle coming to an end in the late spring and early summer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When curly-leaf pondweed dies, wind and waves detach it from where it has been growing, and it begins to wash up on the shores. Around two weeks ago in Clear Lake, much of the curly-leaf pondweed had reached the end of its life cycle, and the weeds washing ashore are just a result of that.