Curly-leaf pondweed disappearing from Clear Lake shores

Just a couple of weeks ago, a mass amount of seaweed called curly-leaf pondweed began to wash up on the shores of Clear Lake, leading many to wonder what was going on and if it was here to stay.
However, according to Cerro Gordo County Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Scott Grummer, the event is nearing its end.
“For the most part, it’s pretty much disappeared compared to what it was two weeks ago,” Grummer said. “At our shoreline, you can hardly tell it was here at all.”
The curly-leaf pondweed is a species of plant that was likely brought to North America in the mid-1800s by European settlers, according to Grummer. The curly-leaf pondweed begins to grow during the fall at the bottom of bodies of water, like Clear Lake, with its life cycle coming to an end in the late spring and early summer.
When curly-leaf pondweed dies, wind and waves detach it from where it has been growing, and it begins to wash up on the shores. Around two weeks ago in Clear Lake, much of the curly-leaf pondweed had reached the end of its life cycle, and the weeds washing ashore are just a result of that.
“It’s real similar to what happens with leaves on a tree,” Grummer explained. “They’re green for a while, and then they turn brown and fall off. This is very similar to what this aquatic plant is doing.”
There was more curly-leaf pondweed this year than in average years because, according to Grummer, milder winter conditions experienced in Clear Lake made for optimal growing conditions for the weeds, meaning there was just a lot more of it than usual.
“It (the mild winter) kind of played right into the curly leaf pond weeds hands,” Grummer said. “It gave it really optimal growing conditions.”
Grummer went on to say that the curly-leaf pondweed is nothing to worry about for Clear Lake residents and is just a harmless aquatic plant.
There are still remnants of the seaweed scattered across the shores of Clear Lake, but over the coming weeks, it’ll likely disappear. But be on the lookout next summer when the curly-leaf pondweed makes its return.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont