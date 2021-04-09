Crisis Intervention Service to host Mason City, Clear Lake events during Crime Victims' Rights Week

Crisis Intervention Service is reminding the public that National Crime Victims' Rights Week is around the corner.

CIS will be coordinating area events throughout Crime Victims' Rights Week, which takes place April 18-24.

At Clear Lake City Park on Monday, April 19, CIS will have a site set up in or near the bandshell to hand out bags filled with information about local resources, along with fun activities. The event will last from 3 to 5 p.m., or until all bags have been distributed. In the case of rain, the event will instead take place April 23 at the same time.

Then, in Mason City, CIS will do the same on Tuesday, April 20, starting at 5 p.m. at the North Iowa Youth Center. The event will last until all bags are distributed.

"The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors and community members," a press release from CIS said. "According to the most recent National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime in 2019, a significant decrease from the year before. Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that victimization continues to decline and fewer and fewer people become victims of crime."

For more information about this year's Crime Victims' Rights Week and how to assist victims in your community, contact CIS at 855-424-9133, visit the CIS website at www.cishelps.org or the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

