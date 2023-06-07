A Wright County man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a man with a knife.
According to court records, 57-year-old Jesus Hernandez Jr. is facing up to 25 years in jail.
Jesus Hernandez Jr.
Matthew Rezab
The affidavit states that Hernandez got into an argument with the alleged victim at his residence in Galt around 7 p.m. May 26. He allegedly cut the victim's throat with a knife resulting in a "substantial risk of death."
An arraignment is scheduled for June 21.
Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s
North Iowa history: Fire prevention
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, features the Mason City Fire Department shooting massive amounts of water Oct. 12, 1939, at the Foresters building for fire prevention week.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Grant valentines
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, children are keeping busy by making Valentine’s Day crafts at Grant School in 1938.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Henkel Construction
This photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives features workers next to the Henkel Construction truck, circa 1925.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: House explosion
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows the aftermath of an explosion March 21, 1935, at the Meurs household. It was caused by escaping gas, and as a result, the homeowner asked for $20,000 in damages.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, cars are parked on a strip that housed a café, a drug store and a theatre in 1937. The movies that are playing are “Confession” and “Kid Galahad.”
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co.
In this photo provided by Mrs. David Murphy (Phyllis Frances), Tony Zamanek's car is pulling an advertisement for Federal Packing Co. outside of Chicago Meat Market and Grocery, circa 1930. From left are James Belberoff, Phyllis Zemanek and Mary Zemanek, who's holding Rose Mary.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mrs. David Murphy
North Iowa history: Boy Scouts
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, the Mason City Boy Scouts are learning valuable lessons in first aid on Dec. 12, 1935.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Pierce with kids
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows patrolman Dick Pierce giving lollipops to an excited group of children on May 31, 1938.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Woodward Auto
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, people are standing outside of Woodward Auto Company, which was on 124 S. Delaware in 1926.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
Children at telephone office
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, Jackson School children are taking a field trip to a local telephone office in 1939. Eva Scott was the teacher.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Divers at Clear Lake
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows a great dive from athletes Helen Crlenkovich and Marjorie Gestring in Clear Lake, 1939. Gestring won a gold medal in the 1936 Olympics for the 3-meter springboard.
Mason City Public Library Archives
