SHEFFIELD — A man shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy in Sheffield on Tuesday was wielding what turned out to be a pellet gun.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, 30-year-old Matt Davis of Hampton was shot and killed by deputies responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. The release states Davis was arguing with family members who had locked themselves inside the home. When deputies ordered Davis to drop the gun he allegedly refused and walked toward deputies and pointed the gun at the deputies and passing vehicles.

Davis was shot once by a Franklin County deputy. It is unclear where on his person he was hit. The weapon Davis pointed at deputies was later determined to be a pellet gun. The incident was captured on deputies’ body cameras. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Deputies were originally called to the residence at 1124 Gilman St. at 9:42 p.m. It is unclear what time the shooting took place.

Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd said MercyOne North Iowa’s Air Med helicopter landed in a nearby football field to transport Davis, but he died before he could be airlifted.

Dodd said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the shooting and the unidentified deputy is on leave pending the completion of the investigation.

He added that whenever there is a shooting involving his department the DCI is called in to investigate.

Other agencies that assisted on the scene were Sheffield EMS, Franklin General Hospital Ambulance, the Sheffield Fire Department and the Hampton Police Department.