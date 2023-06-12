A Mitchell County man, Nathan Gilmore of St. Ansgar, accused of first-degree murder is asking the court to suppress evidence his attorney says was acquired illegally.

According to court filings, a human skull was found at the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail Park near Mitchell on Feb. 4, 2022. A body was later located nearby on April 5, 2022, and identified as Angela Bradbury, 29, of Mason City.

Numerous interviews were conducted with Bradbury's family, friends and acquaintances prior to a March 30 meeting between investigators in Des Moines. Gilmore was allegedly not mentioned in the interviews or meeting.

During the meeting between investigators, officials from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Intelligence Center used specialized software from FOG Data Science to analyze electronic device "signatures" in the area of the park where Bradbury's remains were located.

Once a personal device is located, the software allows law enforcement to build a detailed map of the time and locations where a particular device has been over the last two years.

The software allowed investigators to narrow their focus to devices of six persons, one of whom was Gilmore. Gilmore's attorneys argue no warrant or judicial oversight was obtained by the state before obtaining the data.

The motion states without the FOG data, Gilmore would never have been targeted by law enforcement. At least 12 search warrants were drafted and executed on Gilmore after the FOG data was collected. Gilmore's attorney's argue those warrants and the evidence collected during the execution of those warrants were obtained illegally.

A suppression hearing has been scheduled for June 23.

Gilmore is said to have picked up Bradbury in Cerro Gordo County near the correctional facility April 6, 2021, and drove her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore to travel to St. Ansgar where Gilmore lived. Bradbury was not heard from again.

A forensic review of Gilmore's phone turned up disturbing messages in which Gilmore vaguely describe details of a stabbing death. Another search turned up a drawing of what appeared to be a satanic goat head, along with a series of numbers.

The drawing had blood droplets on it, and the numbers corresponded with the date Bradbury went missing, as well as the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Green Belt trail.