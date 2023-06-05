A Garner woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in federal court Thursday.
According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Brook Paulsen admitted at a plea hearing that between October 2020 and December 2021 she and others distributed more than 2.4 kilograms of meth and more than a pound of heroin.
Paulsen admitted she and a co-conspirator received packages of drugs through FedEx and DHL from a source in Mexico. The release states that other evidence showed Paulsen distributed methamphetamine to a confidential informant on April 28, 2021.
No sentencing date has been set, but Paulsen faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a possible life sentence. A $10 million dollar fine and supervised release after imprisonment could also be applied.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DCI Laboratory, and the Rochester, Minnesota, Police Department.
