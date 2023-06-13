Former Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson's attorney responded to the Globe Gazette's inquiry after Anderson was fired by the city council last week.

The statement from Madison Fiedler-Carlson reads:

"During (Thursday) evening’s closed session, the Britt City Council confronted Police Chief Mark Anderson with concerns about incidents that they had known about for months and, in some cases, even years. Although no one had thought it necessary to reprimand Mark about the incidents at the time, he directly addressed the Council’s stated concerns last night. The Council then voted unanimously to fire Mark.

"The timing is extraordinarily suspicious. The Council fired Mark just three days after the City filed its Answer to Mark’s lawsuit alleging that Mayor (Ryan) Arndorfer and others violated his civil rights by sexually harassing and retaliating against him. The termination appears to be shameless additional retaliation.

"Citizens are entitled to expect better from public officials who are tasked with using our tax dollars wisely and for legitimate purposes. No one should have to endure a work environment where they are sexually propositioned and asked for nude photographs or where they are punished for reporting it.

"Mark is devastated at the loss of his job as Police Chief, but he has received enormous support from the citizens of Britt. Although he never wanted to be in this position, he is more determined than ever to see this through."

Jaki K. Samuelson, attorney for the City of Britt, also released a statement to the Globe Gazette.

"The City of Britt terminated Chief Anderson's employment on June 8, 2023, due to performance issues unrelated to his pending litigation against the city."

Arndorfer's attorney has not responded to multiple phone messages.

Anderson sued the city and the mayor for sexual discrimination and retaliation May 12.

Anderson filed complaints with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Dec. 2, 2021. The ICRC issued a right to sue letter Feb. 21, and Anderson filed suit May 12.

The lawsuit claims after Anderson was hired in September 2017, he was added to a group chat that included Arndorfer and former Councilman Chad Luecht, who according to council minutes resigned in April. The petition states all involved are homosexual, and Anderson was using the group as support because he was going through a divorce.

The petition claims that in late 2017 and early 2018, Luecht and Andorfer began treating Anderson differently, sending him inappropriate and sexually graphic messages via the text group and Snapchat. Anderson allegedly told them he was not comfortable with the messages, but they did not stop.

On Jan. 13, 2020, Anderson told City Administrator Deb Sawyer about the group chat and what was going on. She then told Luecht to stop, which he did, but Arndorfer allegedly did not stop sending inappropriate messages via Snapchat after Sawyer told him to stop as well.

Anderson allegedly received another explicit message July 1, 2021. He did not respond to Arndorfer’s message. Later in July, Anderson received a 1.5% pay raise, while other members of the department received 6% raises.

The petition alleges two violations of the Iowa Civil Rights Act for discrimination based on sex and sexual orientation and one violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act for retaliation.

A trial scheduling conference is scheduled for July 7.