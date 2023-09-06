A Charles City woman who pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury in July received a five-year suspended sentence Tuesday.

According to court records, 20-year-old Madison Marie Geerts will be on probation for five years.

Geerts was originally charged with a class C felony child endangerment charge last September after allegedly knowing of a severe head injury to her 4-month-old child and not arranging for medical attention until four days later.

The affidavit states that the child was not eating or sleeping and was vomiting during that time.

Ezekiel Larson was also charged with felony child endangerment for the same reasons as Geerts. He is facing up to 10 years in prison. A plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 in his case.

What the Hollywood strikes tell us about the state of unions in the US What the Hollywood strikes tell us about the state of unions in the US Union support reaches levels last seen when Ronald Reagan led striking Hollywood actors Union drives grow more effective Clashes between workers and employers rising Union membership still below prepandemic levels