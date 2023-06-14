All Cerro Gordo County officers, deputies equipped with bodycams

A recent survey of law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County has revealed that 100% of police officers and sheriff's deputies are required to wear body cameras whenever on duty.

According to the survey conducted recently by the Globe Gazette, the Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Clear Lake Police Department have a total of 87 body cameras available for use.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Bodycams can help hold officers accountable, said Jeff Fick, a criminal justice instructor at North Iowa Area Community College.

"I think it has helped in a lot of ways. First and foremost, (bodycams) really help with the report writing process," Fick said. "It helps hold officers more accountable. It's pretty clear-cut when you have video evidence of exactly what happened."

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said bodycam footage can be reviewed for a number of reasons, including being a new officer, an incident review, verbal or de-escalation skills, routine reviews, supervisor initiated complaints or a formal complaint. He said training is key for officers, and body cameras can help with that.

"We have completed a wide variety of training throughout the years to help our officers recognize how they can be more self-aware and intentional about high-stress encounters and situations," Brinkley said. "This training has included bias awareness, verbal de-escalation and influence, and recognition of autism-Asperger's, to name a few."

Camera use by local police departments rises, but are they worth it? Experts disagree An investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations looked at how agencies have responded to calls for more accountability — including the use of cameras — after George Floyd's murder.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals said any time there is a complaint an internal investigation is triggered. His office also conducts bodycam footage spot checks at least once a month.

"We're trying to check our people to make sure they're following our policies and procedures all the time," Pals said.

He added that the state of Iowa requires that officers be trained every year on implicit bias and de-escalation. Some of the training is done locally and other training is conducted at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston.

Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth said any use of force is reviewed by a supervisor to determine if that use of force was within the department's guidelines. He said his department operates similarly to other local departments when it comes to triggering an investigation.

"If you are referring to when a supervisor would review video footage, then generally: receipt of a personnel complaint, a review of a use of force or pursuit, or for routine/random performance checks and evaluations," Roth said.

According to the survey, the Clear Lake Police Department received zero complaints of excessive force between 2017 and 2022 and just one (2022) complaint of racial profiling that was determined to be unfounded.

Mason City Police had 11 reports of excessive force and two complaints of racial profiling in that timeframe, while the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office had no complaints of either type. No officers or deputies have been fired or placed on leave at any Cerro Gordo County department.

Fick said body cameras have benefited law enforcement officials in multiple ways. He said not everyone remembers things the same way in the heat of a charged moment. Bodycams can help strengthen public trust in law enforcement agencies as well.

Fick said making sure officers are self reporting if and when mistakes are made also is important in earning and keeping the public trust.

"That can help, and that can benefit public trust within the community," he said. "If you have trust within the community it might mean you have more cooperation."