A Mitchell County man Nathan Gilmore of St. Ansgar, who is a accused of first-degree murder, is asking the court to suppress evidence he attorney says was acquired illegally.

According to court filings, a human skull was found at the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail Park near Mitchell on Feb. 4, 2022. A body was later located on April 5, 2022, near by and identified as Angela Bradbury, 29, of Mason City.

Numerous interviews were conducted with Bradbury's family, friends and acquaintances prior to a March 30 meeting between investigators in Des Moines. Gilmore was allegedly not mentioned in the interviews or meeting.

During the meeting between investigators, officials from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Intelligence Center used specialized software from FOG Data Science to analyze electronic device 'signatures' in the area of the park where Bradbury's remains were located.

Once a personal device is located, the software allows law enforcement to build a detailed map of the time and locations a particular device has been over the last two years.

After using the FOG Data Science software, investigators were given six devices (persons) to focus on. One of the suspects was Gilmore. Gilmore's attorneys argue that no warrant or judicial oversight was obtained by the State before obtaining the data.

The motion reads that without the FOG data, Gilmore would never have been targeted by law enforcement. At least 12 search warrants were drafted and executed on Gilmore after the FOG data was collected. Gilmore's attorney's argue that those warrants and the evidence collected during the execution of those warrants were obtained illegally.

A suppression hearing has been scheduled for June 23.

Gilmore is said to have picked up Bradbury in Cerro Gordo County, near the correctional facility on April 6, 2021, and driving her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore, to travel to St. Ansgar where Gilmore lived. Bradbury was not heard from again.

A forensic review of Gilmore's phone turned up disturbing messages in which Gilmore vaguely describe details of a stabbing death. In another search, a drawing of what appeared to be a drawing of a satanic goat head, along with a series of numbers.

The drawing had blood droplets on it, and the numbers corresponded with the date Bradbury went missing, as well as the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Green Belt trail.