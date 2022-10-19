Yesway robber sentenced to 10 years

A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Cerro Gordo District Court on Tuesday.

According to court records, 39-year-old Pierre Raki Dunson will be required to serve at least half of the prison term per Iowa Code regarding forcible felonies.

The original charge, first-degree robbery, stemmed from an incident that occurred at the Yesway convenience store at 1303 Fourth St. N.W. in Mason City around 5 p.m. Aug. 8.

The affidavit stated Dunson approached the store clerk from the rear and grabbed the worker by the throat and choked them. Dunson demanded the clerk open the register and give him the money inside.

Dunson then threatened to kill the clerk if the crime was reported and exited the store with more than $300. He was apprehended by Mason City police later that evening at an undisclosed location and manner.