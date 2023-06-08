Wright County man charged with burglary

A Wright County man is facing a first-degree burglary charge after allegedly threatening his mother with a pickaxe.

According to court records, 23-year-old Warren Clayton Miller is facing 25 years in prison for allegedly entering through the back door a Rowan residence listed as both his and his mother's address around 11:30 p.m. May 21.

The affidavit states that once inside Miller confronted his mother with the weapon and threatened to kill her if she didn't give his dogs back before leaving.

An arrest warrant was executed on Miller on May 31. First-degree burglary is a class B felony. A preliminary hearing was held Thursday afternoon.

