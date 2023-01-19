Woman pleads not guilty to Worth County vehicular homicide

A Fort Dodge woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son and a 45-year-old man after crossing the center line and causing a head-on collision in Northwood in July has pleaded not guilty.

Court records indicate that 24-year-old Maggie Jo Harvey made her plea in Worth County District Court last week. She is facing up to 75 years in prison if convicted on two counts of homicide by vehicle—operating under the influence, and one count of child endangerment-death. All are class B felonies.

According to an Iowa State Patrol report, Harvey was driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica north on U.S. Highway 65 near Kensett around 10:30 p.m. on July 29 when she crossed the centerline and struck a 2002 Toyota Avalon being driven by John Hinderscheid, 45, of Albert Lea.

Hinderscheid’s vehicle came to rest in a ditch. Harvey’s vehicle flipped on its top in the middle of the highway and was then struck by a 1999 International semi driven by 62-year-old Dennis Stoneking of Northwood.

Both Hinderscheid and Harvey’s passenger, Theilen Fausnaugh, died at the scene. Harvey was transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Stoneking was not injured.

The toxicology report alleged Harvey had a .127% blood alcohol content at the time of the collision.

Kensett Fire Department, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Northwood Fire and Rescue, Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office and Mason City Fire and Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

