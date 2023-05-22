 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman pleads guilty to stealing $12K from Subway

  • 0

A Charles City woman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge May 19 after being accused of stealing more than $12,000 from Subway while employed there.

According to court records, 53-year-old Jacqueline Miller was originally charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. On Friday she pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The charges stem from alleged thefts in October and November 2022 during which time Miller was responsible for handling deposits. It was discovered that all the cash sales for those months were missing. When confronted, Miller allegedly admitted she had the money and was going to deposit it, but never did. The total amount of missing cash was $12,509.

The agreement calls for Miller to request a deferred judgement at sentencing and the state to remain silent to the request. She would also be required to repay the stolen funds.

People are also reading…

As of Monday morning a sentencing hearing had not been scheduled.

Courts weblogo
0 Comments
0
0
0