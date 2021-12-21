 Skip to main content
Woman found dead in Wright County creek

A Humboldt County woman who was reported missing late last week was found dead inside her car in Wright County.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Humboldt County notified the Eagle Grove Police Department of a missing person, according to a press release issued by Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer on Monday. The person's last known location was Eagle Grove and the person was possibly heading to Thor, police said.

At some point, a car was found wrecked in a creek on the western edge of Wright County, where a woman was found dead, according to the release. It doesn't say when the woman was found or if she is the person who was reported missing. A phone call to the Wright County Sheriff's Office was not returned on Tuesday.

The woman's identification is being withheld pending notification of family.

Wright County was assisted by the Eagle Grove police and fire departments and EMS, and Wright County Search and Rescue, Emergency Management and the Medical Examiner's Office.

