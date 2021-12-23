Woman found dead in Wright County creek identified

A Humboldt County woman who was reported missing late last week and found dead inside her car in Wright County has been identified.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Humboldt County notified the Eagle Grove Police Department that Tonya Collins, 42, was reported missing. Collins' last known location was Eagle Grove, according to a press release issued by Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer on Thursday.

At some point, a 2019 Nissan Rogue registered to Collins was found wrecked in a creek bed on the western edge of Eagle Grove, near 270th Street and Baxter Avenue, according to the release. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene of injuries sustained in the accident, according to police.

Wright County was assisted by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department, Eagle Grove police and fire departments and EMS, and Wright County Search and Rescue, Emergency Management and the Medical Examiner's Office.

