A Mason City man pleaded not guilty to felony burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges Friday morning.

According to court records, 32-year-old Ryan Sergei Marek is facing 15 years in prison after being charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second degree theft for allegedly breaking into 2nd Chances Bar and Grill in Woden on Feb. 4.

The affidavit states that a surveillance camera at the community center captured two males casing the building while driving a Chevy pickup truck. The vehicle was believed to be the same one captured in photos of a Kossuth County burglary that same night.

Marek and his companion allegedly parked away from the establishment and approached on foot. The door to the building was then pried open. Once inside, the subjects allegedly collected liquor bottles and entered all the gaming and jukebox machines, damaging them all.

The truck was later identified as belonging to Tyler Strand. Strand denied being involved in the burglaries, but admitted to letting others use his truck. Strand told police that after the burglary Tylor Anderson was driving his truck and had an incident with the Mason City Police Department.

Police allegedly found bolt cutters, face masks and a pry bar.

Marek was previously convicted on burglary charges in 2018 and 2022.

Today in history: Sept. 15 1857: William Howard Taft 1890: Agatha Christie 1935: The Nuremberg Laws 1959: Nikita Khrushchev 1963: Birmingham 1981: Sandra Day O'Connor 2001: George W. Bush 2008: Wall Street 2011: Dakota Meyer 2012: National Hockey League 2015: Hungary 2020: Breonna Taylor 2021: Gavin Newsom