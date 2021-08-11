Witnesses testify in Gonzalez murder trial

Creviston was shot in the chest as he turned around, Dalen said, and told Ramon to call 911 because he was unable to breathe. Gonzalez fled the scene.

The first officer to arrive asked Ramon if she knew who shot Creviston and she replied "Benja," the nickname Gonzalez goes by, Dalen told the jury.

Two other people were in the car with Gonzalez during the shooting, Dalen said, and one of them told police she was with Gonzalez later when she saw him throw something into Willow Creek.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Dalen said Gonzalez lied to officers while he was in custody, saying he had not seen Creviston in over two months.

“Mr. Hammerand will be doing the closing argument on behalf of the state, then he’ll outline for you the elements of murder in the first degree,” said Dalen. “He’ll go through all of the facts of this case that support murder in the first degree. At the conclusion of that, Doug (Hammerand) and I are confident that you will return a verdict in this case of murder in the first degree.”

During his opening statement, public defender Parker Thirnbeck told the jury the case is not as “cookie cutter” as the state suggests.