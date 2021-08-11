Witnesses testify in Gonzalez murder trial

The second day of the Benjamin Gonzalez murder trial started with both prosecution and defense lawyers urging jurors to believe their version of the story of the night of March 31, 2021.
Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 39, faces first-degree murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston in March.
Witnesses say Gonzalez shot Creviston around 10 p.m. on March 31 near the intersection of North Jefferson Avenue and Third Street Northwest, during an argument between the two men. Creviston was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
Gonzalez was on the run from authorities for six days until he was apprehended in Algona.
County attorney Carlyle Dalen's opening statement was a recitation of what the prosecution uncovered in its investigation.
Creviston and his girlfriend Sara Ramon, were walking to the liquor store on Monroe Street to get cigarettes for Creviston's mother, when the two encountered a car that had stopped, with Gonzalez and two other people inside, Dalen told the 14 jurors.
Creviston and Gonzalez began arguing, and then Ramon pulled Creviston away. As the two were walking away, Gonzalez got out of the car and said “something to the effect of m-----------, I got this for you,” according to Dalen.
Creviston was shot in the chest as he turned around, Dalen said, and told Ramon to call 911 because he was unable to breathe. Gonzalez fled the scene.
The first officer to arrive asked Ramon if she knew who shot Creviston and she replied "Benja," the nickname Gonzalez goes by, Dalen told the jury.
Two other people were in the car with Gonzalez during the shooting, Dalen said, and one of them told police she was with Gonzalez later when she saw him throw something into Willow Creek.
The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.
Dalen said Gonzalez lied to officers while he was in custody, saying he had not seen Creviston in over two months.
“Mr. Hammerand will be doing the closing argument on behalf of the state, then he’ll outline for you the elements of murder in the first degree,” said Dalen. “He’ll go through all of the facts of this case that support murder in the first degree. At the conclusion of that, Doug (Hammerand) and I are confident that you will return a verdict in this case of murder in the first degree.”
During his opening statement, public defender Parker Thirnbeck told the jury the case is not as “cookie cutter” as the state suggests.
“We believe that evidence will show that Mr. Benjamin Gonzalez was not actually even at the scene of this murder. That Mr. Benjamin Gonzalez will have data that shows he was not present. Tangible data,” said Thirnbeck.
Thirnbeck asked the jury to listen to all the evidence in its entirety -- or its lack thereof -- before making judgment.
“Don’t forget that they must prove beyond a reasonable doubt ... and that you are firmly convinced that my client is guilty," Thirnbeck said. "If you’re not convinced. It’s your duty to return a verdict of not guilty.”
The prosecution's first witness Wednesday was Creviston's girlfriend, Ramon, who told the jury she recognized Gonzalez's voice as the one arguing with her boyfriend that night.
Ramon said she saw three continuous red flashes and the smell of fireworks coming from the car. She added that she was told to call 911 by Creviston and that she tried to get him out of there since there was a warrant our for his arrest.
The jury was also shown nine minutes of a police officer's body camera footage taken during the incident. In it, the jury heard Ramon telling the officer that "Benja" shot Creviston.
The prosecution also called as witnesses the two others who claimed to be in the car with Gonzalez that night, one of whom testified that she held Gonzalez's child on her lap and covered the child's ears and eyes during the incident.
The trial continues Thursday with additional witnesses for the prosecution testifying.
The Benjamin Gonzalez murder trial
Benjamin Gonzalez trial - day 2 -
Witness Sara Ramon, cries as Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand shows her a picture of the victim, Ramon's boyfriend, Michael Creviston.
Benjamin Gonzalez trial - day 2 -
Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Matt Klunder uses a laser pointer on Wednesday to describe the area in which Michael Creviston was murdered.
Benjamin Gonzalez trial - day 2 - video 2
Defendant Benjamin Gonzalez (second from left) watches alongside his legal team as footage from Lt. Matt Klunder's bodycam is played on Wednesday.
Benjamin Gonzalez trial - day 2 -
Mason City police officer David Studer testifies as to what items were marked as "evidence," when he attended to the scene of a March shooting…
Benjamin Gonzalez trial - day 2
Defendant Benjamin Gonzalez listens to testimony at his first-degree murder trial Wednesday.
Benjamin Gonzalez trial - day 2 - video 1
Defendant Benjamin Gonzalez (second from left) watches alongside his legal team as footage from Lt. Matt Klunder's bodycam is played on Wednesday.
Benjamin Gonzalez trial - day 2 - dalin
Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen makes the state's opening arguments against during Benjamin Gonzalez's murder trial on Wednesday.
Benjamin Gonzalez trial - day 2 -
Witness Sara Ramon testifies against Benjamin Gonzalez at his murder trial on Wednesday. Gonzalez is accused of killing Ramon's boyfriend Mich…
Thorough questioning of potential jurors was the highlight of the first day of the trial of a Mason City man charged with first degree murder.
Gonzalez trial day one - 8/10/21 - notes
Benjamin Gonzalez (right) takes notes during jury selection at his first-degree murder trial, alongside defense attorneys SanJuanita Martinez …
Gonzalez trial day one - 8/10/21 - prosecution
Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand speaks to the jury on behalf of the prosecution in the Benjamin Gonzalez murder trial on Tuesday.
Gonzalez trial day one - 8/10/21 - arrival
Benjamin Gonzalez (front) arrives for the first day of court at his first-degree murder trial on Tuesday.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com