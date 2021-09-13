Winnebago County officer on administrative leave after Saturday shooting

A Winnebago County Sheriff officer was put on leave after being involved in a shooting on Saturday.

On Sept. 11, at approximately 7:01 p.m., the Winnebago County Iowa Sheriff’s Office dispatch took a report of an alleged assault taking place in Thompson. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

A Winnebago County deputy sheriff arrived on the scene and the alleged assault was determined to be a "ruse" to draw law enforcement to the address, according to the press release from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An officer-involved shooting took place at the scene. "The officer has been placed on administrative leave following the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office policy," the release said.

The release went on to say that more information about the incident would be released on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident.